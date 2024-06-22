Politicians and celebrities extend birthday wishes to TVK Chief Vijay

CHENNAI: Many celebrities and politicians wished actor Vijay, who clocked his 50th birthday on Saturday.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami extended birthday wishes to actor turned politician Vijay.

AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, NTK leader Seeman and Kamal Haasan also conveyed their wishes to Thalapathy Vijay on X.



Other celebrities like Prabhu Deva, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Mohanlal also extended their wishes to TVK President and actor Vijay on his 50th Birthday.



Vijay is currently working on the movie The Greatest of All Time, which is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment and set to hit screens on 5 September.

In February, the actor launched his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and announced plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Vijay has instructed all party officials and members to prioritise providing necessary assistance to the families of the deceased in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy over celebrating his 50th birthday on June 22.