Politically motivated ECIRs not maintainable, says ED

DMK Rajya Sabha Member R Girirajan has filed nine individual writ petitions before the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the ED to register Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against former AIADMK ministers SP Velumani, P Thangamani, C Vijayabaskar, MR Vijayabhaskar, C Kamaraj, K C Veeramani and KP Anbalagan, along with former MLA T Nagar Sathya alias B Sathyanarayanan and former president of Salem district Central Co-operative Bank Salem R Elangovan.

It is submitted that relevant documentary evidence in support of these allegations is already available with the DVAC. Based on such material, the ED is empowered to initiate proceedings under the PMLA.