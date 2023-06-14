Politically motivated: Alagiri on Senthilbalaji arrest

CHENNAI: Reacting to the arrest of State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji, Tamil Nadu Congress leader KS Alagiri said the party and people who believe in democracy strongly condemn the arrest.

“It must not be construed merely as an action against Stalin or DMK. It’s is a politically motivated arrest. The BJP is trying to destabilise the DMK govt led by Stalin who’s being targeted because he stoutly resists the ideology of the BJP,” he said.

“People of Tamil Nadu will be favourable to the DMK regime because they are watching the wrestlers protest in Delhi. A protection enjoyed by a BJP MP there is not available for a minister in the State,” he added.