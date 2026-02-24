Politically fraught rolls clean-up chucks 74.07L voters out

The clean-up of the voter list sparked a fierce debate over transparency, preparedness, and electoral fairness after the draft roll revealed the deletion of 97.37 lakh names.

At the heart of the controversy was the scale of deletions. When the draft roll was released, political parties and sections of the public questioned how so many names could be struck off in a single revision cycle. The Election Commission of India (ECI), facing mounting criticism, responded by emphasising the provisional nature of the draft and opening an extended claims and objections window to address grievances.