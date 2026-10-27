Political parties walk out of SIR meet, demand CEC’s resignation

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Election Officer and GCC head GS Sameeran to discuss the SSR of electoral rolls with January 1 as the qualifying date.

As proceedings began, MK Nawaz, VP, TN Congress Committee’s legal wing, displayed placards and shouted slogans demanding CEC’s resignation before leading a walkout. Representatives from the DMK, Left parties, and AAP joined the exit in solidarity. “We walked out of the meeting on behalf of the TNCC. The Chief Election Commissioner must resign immediately. A massive demonstration led by Rahul Gandhi will take place in Delhi on November 1,” stated Nawaz.