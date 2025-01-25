Political parties pay tribute to language martyrs in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Political parties and organisations paid tribute to the Tamil Language Martyrs and garlanded the memorials Keezha Pazhuvur Chinnasamy and Viralimalai Shanmugam after organising a massive rally to mark the Language Martyrs’ Day here on Saturday

The memorials for language martyrs -- Keezhapaluvur Chinnasamy and Viralimalai Shanmugam -- were erected along the banks of the Uyyakondan canal and given the language martyrs day the members from political parties like DMK, AIADMK, VCK and other outfits paid tribute to the memorials and it witnessed a huge crowd of people.

Chinnasamy immolated himself at Tiruchy on January 25, 1964, while Viralimalai Shanmugam committed suicide by consuming poison on February 25, 1965.

The two were among several individuals who protested against the Hindi imposition in the state by the Union government.

DMK cadre led by the minister KN Nehru came by a silent march from Thennur and reached the memorial while AIADMK members led by district secretary P Kumar marched from Court premises to the memorial and paid a floral tribute. Similarly, the VCK, and a few pro-Tamil organisations raised slogans in front of the memorial and paid floral tribute.