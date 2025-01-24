CHENNAI: Taking a veiled dig at actor Vijay’s fledgling Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and actor Seeman led Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that some political newbies want to capture power in Tamil Nadu immediately after launching the party.

Speaking at a function organised in DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, to induct over 3,000 members from various political parties, mostly NTK, into the ruling party, Chief Minister and DMK president Stalin said the DMK was floated in 1949, but it entered the poll fray only in 1957.

"Some parties say they want to capture power immediately after launching the party. A few people claim they will form the next government, and the next chief minister will be theirs. I don’t want to name the person or say what kind of person he is or which party leader he is. I am not ready to identify them," Stalin remarked.

"I don’t want to reduce the dignity of the dais by naming them. Be it Udhayanidhi or, Duraimurugan or me, we only said it was another party. We did not come forward to even name the party. There are many parties. We name many parties. What is the reason for refusing to name this party? We can name the party if it were really a political party fighting for the people, working for the people, and truly striving for Tamils. But I don’t intend to identify people who are masquerading and staging a drama," the CM said.

Addressing NTK supporters who have switched to the DMK, which included over half a dozen former district presidents, CM Stalin said, "Likewise, the person - whom you trusted, and 'returned' now after your trust was betrayed- must continue to speak as he does now. If he continues to speak, people will understand clearly and will not support him."

Will win 234 seats; don’t change Guv

Reiterating that the DMK would capture power for a record seventh time in 2026 by winning over 200 seats, Stalin said, "The very mention of the Dravidian model makes a few people fume. Let them fume and infuriate.

The more you frown at the Dravidian model, the DMK grows further." Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to replace incumbent Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, the CM said, "The governor is also repeatedly speaking ill of the Dravidian model. Members of the DMK need not bother about that. Let them continue to fume against the Dravidian model.

Let them continue to speak against it. The more they speak against it, the more it reaches the people of Tamil Nadu and the more the DMK grows. The governor must come to the State Assembly again next year, and he must exit without reading the speech. We must witness that, too. The people must witness it!” he added.