Political differences with alliance partners not unusual, says Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Political difference may arise with alliance partners in future, which is not unusual regardless of the coalitions, said VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan MP, adding that the alliance leader DMK was managing coalition partners harmoniously.

Thirumavalavan’s comments in Cuddalore came in the backdrop of recent tensions within the INDIA bloc, which in Tamil Nadu is led by the ruling DMK.

Speaking to reporters, Thirumavalavan addressed several pressing issues affecting the State, particularly the aftermath of the recent floods caused by heavy rainfall on December 12 in areas like Kattumannarkoil and surrounding regions.

The flooding resulted in the release of water from the Veeranam lake, which led to submerging of more than 15 villages and causing widespread damage to agricultural lands.

Thirumavalavan said several people affected by the flood have not yet got adequate relief announced by the Tamil Nadu government.

He also sought immediate action to provide assistance to those in need, including the creation of embankment pathways in the Vellaar river and deepening the Velliyankal canal to manage floodwaters more effectively.

In addition, he demanded that the government should raise the compensation for the victims of such natural calamities, and urged it to cancel the recent hike in toll in Kothattai, which he described as sudden and unjust.