Political activities in schools: Madras High Court allows AIADMK leader to withdraw PIL

Appearing before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the government had issued a circular on July 10 prohibiting political programmes in schools.

The Bench observed that similar petitions on the same issue were already pending before the Court and questioned why multiple petitions were being filed on the very same issue.

The PIL was filed by AIADMK Ilaingar Matrum Ilampengal Pasarai State Secretary Dr VPB Paramasivam of Dindigul district, alleging that school children and college students were being involved in political activities organised by political parties and their functionaries.