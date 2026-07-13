Political activities in schools: Madras High Court allows AIADMK leader to withdraw PIL

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday (July 13) permitted an AIADMK functionary to withdraw a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that school children and college students were being involved in political activities after the Tamil Nadu government informed the Court that a circular had already been issued prohibiting political programmes in schools.
Appearing before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the government had issued a circular on July 10 prohibiting political programmes in schools.
The Bench observed that similar petitions on the same issue were already pending before the Court and questioned why multiple petitions were being filed on the very same issue.
The PIL was filed by AIADMK Ilaingar Matrum Ilampengal Pasarai State Secretary Dr VPB Paramasivam of Dindigul district, alleging that school children and college students were being involved in political activities organised by political parties and their functionaries.
The petitioner alleged that students were being used for political propaganda, slogan-raising, rallies, flag-bearing and other activities unrelated to education, in violation of Articles 21A and 39(f) of the Constitution. The petition also alleged that students were being compelled or encouraged to raise political slogans such as “Vijay Anna” and “Vijay Mama” during such programmes.
The petitioner sought directions to prohibit the use of students and educational institutions for political activities, ensure political neutrality in educational institutions, initiate disciplinary action against those responsible, frame State-wide guidelines, establish a monitoring and grievance redressal mechanism, and safeguard the constitutional and statutory rights of students.
He further stated that he had submitted a representation to the Ministry of Education on June 30, 2026, seeking an inquiry into the reported incidents, and sought a direction to the Ministry to consider the representation.
In view of the State’s submission, counsel for the petitioner sought permission to withdraw the PIL. Recording the submission, the Bench permitted the withdrawal of the petition and dismissed it as withdrawn.