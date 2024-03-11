Policy decision will be taken on live streaming assembly proceedings, State says in HC

CHENNAI: The State submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC) that a policy decision will be taken regarding the live streaming of the assembly session after considering the procedures being followed in other States.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard a batch of cases preferred by DMDK founder Vijaykanth (deceased), former minister of AIADMK SP Velumani, and D Jagadeeswaran from Chennai, seeking to live telecast or webcast the assembly proceedings.



Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that the State is collecting data regarding the procedures being followed in other States in regard to live streaming of assembly proceedings.



A policy decision will be taken in this regard, said the AG.



After the submission, the bench suggested streaming the assembly proceedings with a 5-minute delay expunging unparliamentary comments from the opposition members.



Further, the bench posted the matter to April 16 for further submission.



During the previous hearing the State submitted that it was already live-streaming the complete question hour, discussion on call attention motion, budget speeches, and replies of ministers.



Due to incidence of unparliamentary comments of the members and personal attacks, the State couldn't live stream the complete assembly proceedings

