Budget, Tasmac top agenda in TVK govt's first Cabinet meet on June 5

The Cabinet is expected to deliberate on a range of key policy matters, including the State's liquor policy, the functioning of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the forthcoming State Budget, and the government's proposed White Paper on the financial condition of Tamil Nadu.

Sources said the Cabinet would review the future of Tasmac retail outlets and bars attached to liquor shops as part of the government's efforts to reform the liquor distribution system in the State. The discussion assumes significance as Chief Minister Vijay had earlier ordered the closure of 717 Tasmac outlets located near temples, educational institutions, and other sensitive locations.