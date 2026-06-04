Budget, Tasmac top agenda in TVK govt's first Cabinet meet on June 5

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to chair the first Cabinet meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led government at the secretariat on Friday, where several key political and governance matters, including Budget preparations, are likely to be discussed.
The Cabinet is expected to deliberate on a range of key policy matters, including the State's liquor policy, the functioning of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the forthcoming State Budget, and the government's proposed White Paper on the financial condition of Tamil Nadu.
Sources said the Cabinet would review the future of Tasmac retail outlets and bars attached to liquor shops as part of the government's efforts to reform the liquor distribution system in the State. The discussion assumes significance as Chief Minister Vijay had earlier ordered the closure of 717 Tasmac outlets located near temples, educational institutions, and other sensitive locations.
According to official sources, Vijay chaired a review meeting on Wednesday to assess the implementation of the closure order and examine proposals relating to Tasmac operations.
The Cabinet is also expected to discuss preparations for the maiden Budget of the TVK government and the proposed White Paper detailing the State's fiscal position.
Sources indicated that several industrial investment proposals may also be taken up for approval during the meeting as part of the government's efforts to boost economic growth and employment generation.