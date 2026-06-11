Police trace, arrest prisoner escaped to Bengaluru

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old prisoner who escaped from police custody a few days ago while undergoing medical treatment at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital was traced and arrested by a police team in Bengaluru.
The accused, Mohanraj (34) of Tirukovilur, was arrested in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was lodged in the Villupuram prison.
During his detention in jail, he complained of severe chest pain and was referred to the prisoners' ward at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for treatment.
When he was taken to undergo a medical procedure, he managed to slip away from the escorting police personnel and escape.
Based on the complaint, the Washermenpet police registered a case. A team tracked Mohanraj and apprehended him from a hideout in Bengaluru and brought him back to Chennai.
Subsequently, the police produced Mohanraj before a magistrate court and remanded him in Puzhal Central Prison.
In another incident at KK Nagar, a 21-year-old suspect who was brought to the police station for questioning in connection with the sale of narcotic pills, escaped from custody on Tuesday, and cops are searching for the missing man.