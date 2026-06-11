Police trace, arrest prisoner escaped to Bengaluru

The accused, Mohanraj (34) of Tirukovilur, was arrested in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was lodged in the Villupuram prison.

During his detention in jail, he complained of severe chest pain and was referred to the prisoners' ward at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for treatment.

When he was taken to undergo a medical procedure, he managed to slip away from the escorting police personnel and escape.