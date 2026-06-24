Police to hold grievance meet twice a week

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has issued instructions to hold an 'open grievance day' every Wednesday and Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm for effective redressal of public issues.
In addition to the public approaching police officials at any time, officers of the rank of Station House Officers, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police, Deputy Inspector Generals of Police, Inspector Generals of Police and Commissioners of Police in cities shall remain available in their office during this period and address the grievance, an official statement from the police headquarters said.
Instructions have also been issued to ensure courteous treatment and prompt redressal of the grievances in a time-bound manner.
This has been introduced to avoid making people wait to meet officers, as officials have various duties like investigations, attending courts, meetings, law and order bandobast duties, among others.
Officers have been instructed to be present during the designated time, and shall depute next-in-command officers to attend the grievance meeting only in cases of urgency. The police headquarters will monitor the officers' performance at the open grievance day.