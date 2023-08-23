Police to blame for food wastage during AIADMK conference, says Udhayakumar

MADURAI: AIADMK MLA RB Udhayakumar (Thirumangalam) on Tuesday blamed the police personnel as a reason for the wastage of food prepared for serving to cadres, who attended the party’s golden jubilee conference held at Valayankulam in Madurai on Sunday.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, Udhayakumar said many party workers, who waited in their vehicles at a distance far off thirty kilometres from Valayankulam, from various districts, were wrongly diverted by the police.

Such acts by the police caused difficulties to the workers in attending the conference. As many as 50 lakh of them were expected and food items were prepared to serve them adequately.

But despite facing difficulties, almost 15 lakh workers turned up. Since many cadres could not make it to the conference, food items prepared for them were wasted. While many were in praise of the conference, some of them, who could not accept it, are just exaggerating the wastage of food.