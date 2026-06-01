Police suspended over harassment plaint in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Deshmukh Shekar Sanjay has suspended police inspector Dhileepan following allegations that he sexually harassed a woman police constable, police officials said.
Officials said the suspension was ordered as a preliminary measure and that an inquiry into the allegations is under way. They added that appropriate action would be taken if the charges are established during the investigation.
Dhileepan was serving as an inspector at Arumuganeri police station in Thoothukudi district. He had recently been transferred to the Cheranmahadevi police station in Tirunelveli district.
According to reports, a woman constable attached to the Singappen Special Force alleged that Dhileepan subjected her to sexual harassment. It was also alleged that he threatened the constable’s husband with a firearm after the issue was raised.
The allegations gained attention after Dhileepan released a video on his social media page, stating that he had no connection with the complaint and offering his explanation.
Police officials said the inquiry is continuing.