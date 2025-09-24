Police summons chef Madhampatty Rangaraj in cheating case filed by Joy Crizildaa

CHENNAI: Police have summoned actor and celebrity chef Madhampatty Rangaraj to appear at the Neelankarai station on September 26 for questioning over a case filed last month by fashion designer Joy Crizildaa, who has accused him of cheating, Thanthi TV reported.

In July, Joy shared photos of her private wedding with Rangaraj on social media and also revealed she was six months pregnant.

After filing a formal complaint against Rangaraj in August, Joy has since been seeking justice, claiming he has 'ghosted' her and their unborn child. She has also posted several pictures and videos of their personal moments. Rangaraj is yet to issue any statement on the matter.

Rangaraj, who made his acting debut with Mehandi Circus (2019) and later appeared on Cook With Comali, was earlier married to Sruthi, a lawyer, with whom he has two children, though there has been no official word on their current marital status. Both Sruthi and Joy have mentioned being Rangaraj’s wife on their Instagram bios.

Joy Crizildaa, a costume designer who works in Tamil films, was previously married to director JJ Fredrick (Ponmagal Vandhal). The couple announced their separation in 2023, the report added.

Earlier this month, Madhampatti Hospitality Private Limited had approached the Madras High Court seeking to restrain Joy from using the name ‘Madhampatti pakashala’ in her messages on social media regarding her personal relationship with the firm director, Madhampatti Rangaraj. They claimed to have incurred a loss of Rs 12 crore in two weeks due to cancellation of orders from clients.

The court had then noted that a detailed investigation into Joy's posts, videos and comments would be required, posting the matter for further hearing.

