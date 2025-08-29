Joy Crizildaa accuses Madhampatty Rangaraj of cheating, files police complaint

CHENNAI: Fashion designer Joy Crizildaa has filed a formal complaint against actor and celebrity chef Madhampatty Rangaraj at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office on Thursday morning, alleging that she was cheated by him, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Madhampatty Rangaraj, who made his acting debut with Mehandi Circus (2019) and later appeared on Cook With Comali, has been at the centre of controversy over his relationship with Joy Crizildaa. He was earlier married to Sruthi, a lawyer, with whom he has two children, though there has been no official word on their current marital status. Both Sruthi and Joy have mentioned being Rangaraj’s wife on their Instagram bios.

Joy Crizildaa, a costume designer who works in Tamil films, was previously married to director JJ Fredrick (Ponmagal Vandhal). The couple announced their separation in 2023, the report added.

In July, she posted photos of a private wedding with Rangaraj on social media and revealed that she is six months pregnant. She also shared a video featuring private moments of the two earlier this month, tagging Rangaraj and stating that he had edited the clip.