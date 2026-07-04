Police summon Balaji brothers in MLA poaching case

The summons, handed over to Senthilbalaji's parents Velusamy and Palaniammal at their Rameshwaram Patti residence, directed the brothers to appear before the Triplicane police on July 6 at 1 pm. Police obtained the signatures of both parents acknowledging receipt of the summons. Sources said the duo is expected to appear before the Triplicane police soon.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by Uthangarai MLA N Elaiyaraja with Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj, alleging that he was offered Rs 35 crore to resign from his MLA post, defect to the DMK, and threatened when he refused. Acting on the complaint, the Commissioner directed the Triplicane police to register a case and investigate.