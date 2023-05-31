Police SI gets 2-yr RI for accepting Rs 500 bribe

TIRUCHY: A sub-inspector was sentenced to 2-year rigorous imprisonment for accepting a bribe of Rs 500 from a complainant to initiate action against an accused.

According to the prosecution, on December 30, 2008, K Shanmugam (35), a resident of Athanoor village near Papanasam in Thanjavur, approached the Kabisthalam police sub-inspector K Samidurai for lodging a complaint against one of his neighbours. Shanmugam accused his neighbour P Selvaraj of threatening him and his wife for not supporting him in an issue with another neighbour.

Samidurai, who accepted the complaint, demanded a bribe of Rs 500 from Shanmugam to initiate action against the accused. Shanmugam lodged a complaint with the DVAC on February 13, 2009.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the SI and the DVAC inspector Sivavadivel caught Samidurai red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 500 from Shanmugam.

The case was under trial in the Kumbakonam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. Judge D Shanmugapriya delivering the verdict on Tuesday sentenced Samidurai to 2-year rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 2,000.