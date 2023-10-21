Police servile to ruling DMK, accuses EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami unleashed a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu police for allegedly kowtowing to the ruling party and failing to maintain law and order.

He said that the people were enraged over the act of senior police officers, who are trying to please the ruling party and cautioned that they would face the consequence.

EPS, in a statement, said that the TN police was equated to Scotland Yard police, for effective policing during the AIADMK regime. Since the DMK came to power, the state police department is struggling and deteriorating. The people are infuriated on seeing the state of the police department.

In 29 months under the DMK, state drifted into lawlessness and people are living in fear, he said. EPS added that ruling party’s atrocities, assault on upright officials, threatening of woman police for filing sexual assault case by DMK cadre and the CM (Stalin) getting caught in traffic for 30 minutes reveals the present scenario of the policing in the state.