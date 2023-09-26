Police seize joint-crackers made illegally in Sivakasi, four booked

MADURAI: The illegally manufactured joint-crackers were seized in Sivakasi by the police and a case booked against four persons.

According to a statement from the Virudhunagar District Police office on Monday, the seizure was made on Sunday after the police personnel intensified checks.

The seized firecrackers are worth Rs 14.50 lakh.

As per instructions from the Superintendent of Police R Srinivasa Perumal, teams of police were conducting raids to check any sale of joint crackers, were banned by the Supreme Court from manufacturing and selling of such firecrackers.

The police personnel would also check whether any cracker manufacturing is done without holding a license and initiate appropriate action.



