Police seize 12 kg ganja smuggled from AP at Chengalpattu rly station

CHENNAI: Police seized 12 kilogram of ganja at the Chengalpattu railway station that was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The Sarkar Express from Andhra Pradesh reached Chengalpattu on Thursday morning.

After the passengers got down Chengalpattu RPF who boarded the train found there were two bags left unclaimed.

The police when checking the bags found it had 12 kg of ganja which was worth Rs 2 lakh. The police said that unidentified men had smuggled the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and in fear of being caught by the police they had left the bags underneath the seats and escaped from the train.

A case has been registered and they are searching for the men who smuggled ganja.