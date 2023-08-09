Begin typing your search...

Police retrieve body of just born boy from thorny bush in Tiruchy

Based on the information, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body from the sewage drainage.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Aug 2023 11:24 PM GMT
Police retrieve body of just born boy from thorny bush in Tiruchy
X
Representative image (File)
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TIRUCHY: Police retrieved a just born baby boy’s body along the thorny bush in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

It is said, the passersby at EB road in Tiruchy found the body of a just born baby boy with umbilicord on Tuesday and soon, they passed on the information to the Gandhi Market police.

Based on the information, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body from the sewage drainage.

Police are searching for the person who had dumped the body. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Policebodythorny bushsewage drainagejust born boyTiruchy
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X