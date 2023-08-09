Police retrieve body of just born boy from thorny bush in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Police retrieved a just born baby boy’s body along the thorny bush in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

It is said, the passersby at EB road in Tiruchy found the body of a just born baby boy with umbilicord on Tuesday and soon, they passed on the information to the Gandhi Market police.

Based on the information, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body from the sewage drainage.

Police are searching for the person who had dumped the body. The police registered a case and are investigating.

