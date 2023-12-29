Police personnel salute Captain’s remains; video viral

CHENNAI: Police personnel at Virugambakkam station, paid tributes to Captain Vijayakant by saluting the vehicle, which crossed with his mortal remains.

Vijayakant has earned immense love and respect from the local police department by playing dignified police officer roles in many movies such as Pulan Visaranai, Oomai Vizhigal, Sethupathi IPS and Vanchinathan.

As Captain Vijayakant passed away on Thursday, his mortal remains were taken from his residence in Virugambakkam to his party headquarters in Koyambedu. When the vehicle passed through Virugambakkam police station, police personnel present at the station paid their tribute by saluting the vehicle.

A video of the police personnel paying tribute to the incomparable artist, who highlighted the dignity of the police department through his films, had gone viral on social media.

It may be noted that, amidst the waves or thousands of people, the vehicle covered a distance of 4.3 km (16 minutes travel by any vehicle) in three and a half hours, a testimony to the love of people.