Police personnel barred from entering polling stations without authorization, reminds HoPF

According to an official communication dated on Thursday instances have been reported where police officers entered polling stations, an act deemed impermissible and contrary to existing election guidelines.

The directive has been circulated to all Commissioners of Police in cities, Zonal Inspectors General (IGs), Range Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), and Superintendents of Police (SPs) in districts. They have been instructed to reiterate to all personnel that police must remain outside polling station premises and perform their duties strictly in accordance with prescribed procedures.

The order emphasizes that any deviation will be closely monitored, including through webcasting, and will be treated seriously.