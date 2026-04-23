Police personnel barred from entering polling stations without authorization, reminds HoPF

CHENNAI: The Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu, has issued strict instructions prohibiting police personnel from entering polling stations during elections unless explicitly permitted by the Presiding Officer.
According to an official communication dated on Thursday instances have been reported where police officers entered polling stations, an act deemed impermissible and contrary to existing election guidelines.
The directive has been circulated to all Commissioners of Police in cities, Zonal Inspectors General (IGs), Range Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), and Superintendents of Police (SPs) in districts. They have been instructed to reiterate to all personnel that police must remain outside polling station premises and perform their duties strictly in accordance with prescribed procedures.
The order emphasizes that any deviation will be closely monitored, including through webcasting, and will be treated seriously.
Unit heads have been tasked with ensuring clear communication of these instructions to all officers deployed on election duty. They are also required to maintain close supervision to prevent any violations at polling stations.
Senior officers, including Range DIGs and Zonal IGs, have been directed to monitor compliance rigorously and ensure that all units adhere strictly to the guidelines.