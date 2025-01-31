Police orderly system abolished in TN, claims government in Madras HC

CHENNAI: No uniformed personnel or prisoners deployed as orderly in the residence of higher officials of the prison department, submitted the State before the Madras High Court.

Uniformed police personnel are for the service of the public at large, they cannot be deployed as orderly by the higher officials for their personal work, this colonial practice must be weeded out completely from prison as well as the police department, ordered a division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman while disposing of a petition alleging prison administration facing difficulties as prisoners are deployed as orderly.

Additional public prosecutor (APP) submitted a status report stating that as of now no uniformed personnel or prisoners deployed as orderly in the residence of higher officials of the prison department.

The bench appreciated the immediate and prompt action to weed out this colonial practice of an orderly system and also directed to abolish the orderly system from the police department also.

This colonial practice would harm the public administration; therefore, the State should take action against the higher officials deploying the uniformed personnel at their residences.

A petitioner Sujatha, wife of a convict prisoner Vigneshwar Perumal moved a petition claiming that under deployment of wardens prevails at Puzhal prison as wardens and prisoners are deployed at the residence of high officials, which leads to an unhygienic situation in the jail.

Advocate P Pugalenthi on behalf of the petitioner submitted that although 203 prison warden posts are sanctioned and are to be allotted duty in three shifts with 60 wardens per shift, only 15 wardens are being deployed presently at Puzhal prison.

Since the jail wardens are made to work for long hours, frequent conflict breaks out between the prisoners and wardens on account of frustration, he added.