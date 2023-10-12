Police open fires on history-sheeter who tried to escape after attacking the police near Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: The police opened fire on a 28-year-old history-sheeter who tried to escape after attacking the police near Chengalpattu on Wednesday night.

The accused Thanikachalam of Periyapalaiyam in Thiruvalur is a history-sheeter who had many pending cases against him in Thiruvalur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram police stations.

Thanikachalam who was arrested in a robbery case by the Chithamur police in Chengalpattu was released on bail a few months ago.

However, he did not appear for any hearing for the case and soon the court ordered to arrest Thanikachalam. On Wednesday night the Chengalpattu police arrested Thanikachalam who was hiding in Chennai and was on their way to the Chithamur police station.

Police said when nearing Mamandur Thanikachalam attacked the constable and tried to escape from custody soon the police opened fire by aiming at his right leg and hand and he fell on the road sustaining bullet injuries.

Later the police took the history sheeter to the Chengalpattu GH from there he was referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for further treatment