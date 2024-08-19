Police open fire to nab notorious criminal in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: A 32–year-old notorious criminal was nabbed near Suchindram in Kanniyakumari after a cop opened fire on him in self defense when he went on to attack the police.

The accused, who attacked the cop, has been identified as Selvam alias 'Thoothukudi' Selvam, who's a native of Karumpattur village, Kanniyakumari district.

He’s hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his right knee.

Suchindran Sub Inspector of Police Livin Palraj came under attack when he attempted to evade arrest.

While chasing down the criminal, the Sub Inspector sustained injury in his left arm as a result of being assaulted with a knife by the criminal.

The injured cop is also under treatment in Kanniyakumari GH at Asaripallam.

Superintendent of Police E Sundaravathanam after enquiring said a total of 28 cases of several crimes including six murders were booked against him earlier in Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and other districts.