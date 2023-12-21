Police nab three in Thanjavur, seize 1,000 kg banned gutkha

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police seized 1,000 kg banned gutkha hoarded in a house and arrested three persons on Wednesday.

The police received information that a huge quantity of banned gutkha has been stocked at a house at Rathnasamy Nagar in Thanjavur and on Wednesday, the police team stopped a car that was proceeding to a particular house and conducted an inspection in which they found a huge quantity of banned gutkha.

Subsequently, the police team entered the house and secured bags of banned gutkha kept in the rooms and various other places in the house.

Three persons attempted to escape from the house but were secured.

They were identified as Gowtham (30) and Veeramani (40) from Thanjavur and Dinesh (30) from Mannargudi.

The police also seized a car and a two-wheeler from the gang. Further investigations are on.