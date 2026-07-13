New statue shows Ambedkar sitting cross-legged. That has left this TN village on the boil.

According to Kakkan Selvakumar, Salem district secretary of VCK, the controversy was not about the presence of an Ambedkar statue itself but its design and orientation.

"There was already a simple bust of Ambedkar at the location, which never attracted any objections. The opposition began only after we replaced it with this seated statue on a Parliament-shaped pedestal.

Some sections objected to Ambedkar being depicted in a cross-legged seated posture, facing the locality of another community across the road," Selvakumar alleged.

He maintained that the statue stands within the Dalit residential colony. The issue resurfaced in recent days after unidentified persons removed the covering from the statue. Members of another group objected and staged a road blockade demanding that it be covered again.