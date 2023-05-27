Police informer killed in Kumbakonam; kin protest

TIRUCHY: A mason, who had reportedly given information about the movement of illicit liquor, was murdered in Kumbakonam in Thanjavur on Friday and his relatives staged a protest and refused to accept the body.

Dhanapal (32), a mason from Narasingampettai Agraharam near Kumbakonam was standing in the bazaar on Thursday night along with his friends and suddenly, a three member gang came in a two-wheeler and assaulted him with lethal weapons. When his friends attempted to rescue him, the gang assaulted them and fled the scene.





Dhanapal









Meanwhile on Friday, the family members who gathered in front of the GH staged a protest and refused to accept the body. They claimed that Dhanapal was murdered for informing about a bootlegger to the police and demanded the arrest of the particular person. They also blocked the road in support of their demand.

On information, Kumbakonam DSP Mahesh Kumar rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating family members. Upon assurance by the DSP, they withdrew their protest. Later, they accepted the body.