Police inaction on road through govt land in Pernambut irks residents

VELLORE: Police inaction even after 15 days of receiving a complaint regarding revenue officials being prevented from discharging their duty in connection with a road laid to a private plot through government land at Chinnathamalseruvu village in Pernambut taluk has drawn the ire of residents.

Sources said that A Jagadeesan of Ambur purchased a piece of land at Chinnathamalseruvu, 2 km from Pernambut, and approached village panchayat president Rajamanickam, who reportedly gave permission for a road to be laid through a government land to the former’s site.

When locals objected to this, Rajamanickam abused them referring to Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian in singular. “Locals complained to the Tahsildar, RI and the local VAO. Though the RI forwarded the complaint to the Pernambut police on May 15, there has been no action till date,” said Vellore district panchayat vice chairperson J Krishnaveni. Inquiries revealed that the road was laid through a government land (Survey No 207/4A) which was in the name of the Pernambut BDO as per official records.

Adding insult to injury, when two women, Vijaya and her daughter Kalaiarasi of MGR Nagar in the village, confronted Rajamanickam over the issue, he abused them and said he needed nobody’s permission to lay the road and that he would cut the water supply to their area to show his power. Rajamanickam then ordered the panchayat plumber to cut the water connection to their house around 20 days ago, sources said.

It is said that a district level functionary of Samuthuva Makkal Padai, who threatened officials was extending support to the panchayat president. On getting information about the road dispute, Vellore SP N Manivannan checked and found that no complaint was lodged at Pernambut police station on the said date.

Sources said that when RI Geetha complained orally to station officials, they asked her to give it in writing. Though Geetha lodged a complaint in writing, CSR was not issued.

When this was informed, Manivannan asked for a copy of the complaint to initiate action.