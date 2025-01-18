Police impose restrictions on Vijay’s meeting with anti-Parandur airport protestors

CHENNAI: The police have imposed strict restrictions on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-chief Vijay’s upcoming meeting with the anti-Parandur airport protestors to ensure law and order is maintained during the event, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The police have suggested two venues in Parandur for Vijay’s interaction and instructed his team to finalise one of them by Monday evening (January 20). Only authorised participants would be allowed, and the meeting must conclude within a stipulated timeframe to avoid disruptions, the police instructed.

The nascent TVK is aiming to hold an event in Ekanapuram, the epicentre of the protracted anti-airport protest, during which Vijay will meet the villagers and hear their grievances. Earlier, we reported that in the run-up to Vijay's visit, the protesters have begun clearing a five-acre vacant land near the Ambedkar statue in Ekanapuram to hold space for the meeting.

Residents from 13 villages have been staging agitations since the proposal to set up the second airport for Chennai was cleared in August 2022, expressing ecological and livelihood concerns. The protests against the state government’s plan to acquire 5,100 acres of land for the airport crossed 900 days on January 10 this year.