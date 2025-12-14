Police give permission for Vijay's Erode meeting

ERODE: Police gave permission on Sunday for TVK chief Vijay's Erode public meeting scheduled for December 18, officials said.

The party's chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan, submitted a petition with the Police and Revenue department three days back seeking permission to hold Vijay's meeting between 11 am and 1 pm at Vijayamangalam near here. The land belonged to a private temple under the control of HR&CE department.

Police asked the organisers to fulfil 84 demands, and HR&CE has not immediately given a No Objection Certificate (NOC). After TVK representatives met the temple authorities on Sunday, they sent the necessary NOC to conduct the meeting on their 16-acre land to the police.

Acting upon this, A Sujatha, Superintendent of Police, along with police personnel, again inspected the area and gave permission for the meeting and asked the TVK to deposit Rs 50 thousand to the temple towards the rent and another Rs 50 thousand as a caution deposit. The TVK functionaries thanked the Police and HR&CE for giving permission.

Earlier, Sengottaiyan told reporters that preparatory works for the December 18 public meeting is underway.

He, along with the party functionaries, inspected the proposed meeting spot near the Vijayamangalam tollgate as party workers started cleaning the site, expecting permission.

Further speaking to the reporters, Sengottaiyan said, "People's support is there for our leader. There is no one to compete with TVK. With the tremendous people's support, Vijay will become the chief minister in next year's elections."

On whether the party candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls would be announced, he said, "Our party chief would formally say that."

When asked about the speculations that expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala is likely to join the NDA alliance, he said, "You please go and ask her. No one can predict the election field. We have to wait and watch."

On November 27, Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA and former minister, who was expelled from the AIADMK, joined TVK in the presence of its chief Vijay, who later appointed him as the party's chief coordinator.