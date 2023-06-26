Police for creating drug-free society: DGP

MADURAI: Police have acted tough against drug offenders to prevent and combat abuse and illicit traffic of drugs to create a drug-free society, said Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu after a meeting to review measures in four southern districts including Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi.



“As many as 282 police stations have declared that their limits were made narcotics-free. Around 2,261 vehicles used for peddling illicit drugs have been seized. Above all, 18 police personnel, who allegedly had links with such drug-related crime, were placed under suspension and ten other cops had been arrested and jailed,” he explained.



Talking to reporters at Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari district on Sunday, the DGP said the police personnel are taking stringent measures to check any trafficking from other states and vigil has been intensified in bus stands and railway stations along bordering districts in Tamil Nadu.



Lauding the efficient police work in combating illicit drug abuse, the State government announced Chief Minister’s Police medal for South Zone Inspector General of Police Asra Garg, Theni Superintendent of Police Pravin Dongare Umesh, and Coimbatore SP V Badri Narayanan.



Further, the DGP said stolen properties including 1.5kg of gold, 300 cell phones, and fifty bikes in these four districts were recovered and handed over to the owners properly.



The DGP also added that more awareness about ‘Kaaval Uthavi’ mobile app needs to be raised among people, especially women. The DGP said that this is the first time in the history of the State, ‘no vacancy’ exists in the Department of Police. Police stations are fully equipped with adequate human resources.



As many as 10,00 cops, who were selected in 2022, were trained to fit over the posts. Besides, 3,700 constables have been selected and job orders were served to thousand Sub Inspectors during 2021. Moreover, 444 SIs are undergoing training.



In just a span of two years, notification has been issued for the third time to fill up 600 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector.

