Police firing on toddy tapper: Protesting farmers demand arrest of SI Isakki Raja

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy unit of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam on Wednesday staged a protest against the police opening fire on a toddy tapper at Alangulam in Tenkasi district, and they also dropped their petition in the box kept at the Collectorate.
The members of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam (non-political) led by the district president MP Chinnadurai, assembled in front of the Tiruchy district collectorate along with the pots filled with toddy and staged a protest.
They said that the police are not treating the farmers honourably. Chinnadurai said that the state government should send a circular to the police across the state, as the toddy is listed as a traditional drink, and they should not initiate action against those who tap it.
He pointed out that a similar instance had taken place at Samayapuram in Tiruchy recently, but no action was initiated against the police so far.
Subsequently, they raised slogans in support of their demands and demanded the immediate arrest of the Sub Inspector Isakki Raja who opened fire against the toddy tapper Manikandan at Alangudi.
Later, they dropped their petition with the box kept in the collectorate due to the Model Code of Conduct in place.