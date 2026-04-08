Police firing on toddy tapper: Protesting farmers demand arrest of SI Isakki Raja

The members of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam (non-political) led by the district president MP Chinnadurai, assembled in front of the Tiruchy district collectorate along with the pots filled with toddy and staged a protest.

They said that the police are not treating the farmers honourably. Chinnadurai said that the state government should send a circular to the police across the state, as the toddy is listed as a traditional drink, and they should not initiate action against those who tap it.