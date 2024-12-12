'Police' Fakruddin in high security block threatens Puzhal Central Prison officials

CHENNAI: 'Police' Fakrudeen , a notorious Muslim fundamentalist and accused in killing of several Hindu leaders including Velliappan of Hindu Front, Auditor Ramesh and others and presently lodged in High Security Block in Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai threatened the prison officials with dire consequences.

According to police a complaint has been lodged by prison officials at the Puzhal police station saying that Police Fakrudeen, classified as a terrorist and currently housed in the high-security section of Puzhal Central prison, has threatened prison officials.

It is alleged that he threatened to settle scores through his associates outside the prison.

Puzhal police are investigating the threats made by Police Fakrudeen , sources said here.

It may noted that recently ISIS sympathisers and accused lodged in High security Block in Coimbatore Central Prison, Asif Mustheen and Abdul Shamim (accused in SSI Wilson murder case) have made an attempt to escape from the prison by assaulting the prison officials.

It is alleged that fundamentalist 'Police' Fakrudeen, Khaja Moideen, Bilal Malik, Panna Ismail, Abdul Shameem and Nawaz were planning to escape from the prisons while on escorting to the court/hospital.