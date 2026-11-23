Vignesh came under an attack after the allegation surfaced earlier this month that he had sent obscene messages to the collector. Though he denied it, claiming that the allegation was spread on social media to tarnish his image, the official has maintained silence, which has been widely interpreted as the charge being true.

Also, a media reported quoted Villupuram Range DIG A Arularasu confirming that the MLA had made inappropriate comments about the collector in the past, but added that the allegation about obscene messages was unverified. The report added that the collector had escalated the matter through proper channels and that the Chief Minister's Office had reportedly warned the MLA.

The DMK and the AIADMK have petitioned for criminal action against the MLA. The National Commission for Women has written to the State police chief seeking a fair and impartial inquiry. However, no action has been taken against him so far.

At the conference on Sunday, the incident was discussed as a case study on sexual harassment at the workplace for the legal fraternity gathered there.