Police dismiss reports of bomb attack at actor Rajkumar's relative's house in Erode

COIMBATORE: The Erode police on Tuesday dismissed reports of a country-made bomb attack at the house of a relative of Kannada actor Rajkumar in Thalavady.
According to the police, some residents of Thotta Kajanur village burst loud firecrackers on November 9, causing the windowpanes of the house of Manoj Raj (41), a distant relative of the actor, to shatter due to the sound and vibrations from the firecrackers.
Following the incident, police personnel visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. A case was registered against those who burst firecrackers beyond the permitted time limit.
The clarification came after reports in certain Kannada media outlets suggested that a country-made bomb might have been hurled at the house of the actor's distant relative.
However, in a statement, the district police said the reports were exaggerated and did not reflect the actual circumstances of the incident. The police appealed the media and the public against circulating unverified information that could cause unnecessary panic and confusion.