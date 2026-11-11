Police dismiss reports of bomb attack at actor Rajkumar's relative's house in Erode

According to the police, some residents of Thotta Kajanur village burst loud firecrackers on November 9, causing the windowpanes of the house of Manoj Raj (41), a distant relative of the actor, to shatter due to the sound and vibrations from the firecrackers.

Following the incident, police personnel visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. A case was registered against those who burst firecrackers beyond the permitted time limit.