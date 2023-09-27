Police dept denies permission for hunger strike at DPI premises

CHENNAI: The police department has denied permission for a hunger strike scheduled on Wednesday, within the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) campus.

The decision by the authorities has come to light of the need to uphold public interest and ensure the maintenance of law and order and public peace, as per the circular.

As within the DPI complex, various government offices operate, including the office of the commissioner of education, department of elementary education, department of government examinations and others, with approximately 1,000 government officials on the premises, the decision has been taken.

Additionally, government fair price shops, a post office, and an electricity department office are situated within the DPI premises, attracting a substantial number of visitors.

“As a result, authorities have emphasised that no organisation or individual will be permitted to conduct protests in the campus on Wednesday, in order to maintain public peace and prevent any potential disruptions to law and order,”the circular had stated.