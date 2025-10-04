Police deny permission for EPS’s campaign rallies in Namakkal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police have denied permission for AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s campaign rallies in Namakkal district, which was scheduled for Sunday (October 5) evening.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, EPS had planned to address gatherings near the Anna statue in Tiruchengode constituency and later near a theatre at Olapalayam in Kumarapalayam constituency. Similarly, EPS was scheduled to speak on September 6 (Monday) evening near the old bus stand in Namakkal, and then at the Paramathivellur-Pothanur four-road junction in Paramathi-Velur constituency.

However, police refused approval to hold rallies at the proposed venues, citing a Madras High Court directive prohibiting political meetings on national highways.

As an alternative, authorities have advised the party to choose private land and obtain permission to hold rallies at those venues.

The decision comes in the wake of the Karur stampede on September 27, during a TVK rally addressed by Vijay, where 41 people lost their lives and over 60 others were injured.

