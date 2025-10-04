Karur stampede: CM Stalin assures full SIT probe, draft SOP to prevent future tragedies

CHENNAI: While assuring the people of Tamil Nadu that his government will uncover and reveal the truth behind the Karur stampede, Chief Minister MK Stalin promised to prepare a standard operating protocol (SOP) to prevent similar disasters in the future.

In a social media post, Stalin said that the government is implementing all the directions of the High Court about the Karur tragedy. "Everyone is shattered due to the tragedy. I am distressed witnessing the tears of families who lost their loved ones," he added.

He also assured that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that has been constituted as per the court order will start its investigation. "As the chief minister of the state, I promise the people that the truth will be revealed. Responsibility will be fixed at every position."

Saying that Tamil Nadu is the forerunner in the country showing ways to the entire country, Stalin said that the state will show the way for preventing stampedes. A SOP will be framed after consulting with experts, political parties, activists and the public. "The SOP will not only be a model to Tamil Nadu alone, it will be a model for the country," he added.

Stalin requested the parties not to resort to pointing fingers but to move in a direction for a long-term solution. "Every life is precious. All should join hands to protect the lives of the people and to prevent such incidents in Tamil Nadu as well as in the entire country," he said.