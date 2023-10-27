Police crowdfund, donate new house to widow

TIRUCHY: The Virudhachalam police constructed a house for a widow and her five children by a crowdfunding move initiated by the DSP and Cuddalore SP. On Thursday, the SP handed over the keys of the house named ‘Karunai Illam’ to the beneficiary.



Sakthivel (49), a construction coolie, from Manalur Colony in Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district met with an accident on March 18, while he was going for work in his two-wheeler. Since the only breadwinner of the family died, Sakthivel’s wife Muthulakshmi (36) and her five children, including two girls in the age group between 7 and 15 approached the DSP (Virudhachalam) Arockiaraj, who has been helping hapless families and appealed for some help for running the family and submitted a petition.

The DSP went to her house for an inspection and was shocked to see Muthulakshmi and her children residing in a dilapidated house and they had covered the roof with a digital banner.

Moved by their condition, the DSP sent a message among the police personnel in Virudhachalam through WhatsApp appealing for help to repair Muthulakshmi’s house. As expected, the DSP received an overwhelming response from the police fraternity and they started crowdfunding. When they could collect a decent sum, the DSP, who initially thought of repairing the house, changed his plan and decided to replace it with a new building. As per the plan, they have constructed a new house for the family in an area of 400 sq feet and named it as ‘Karunai Illam.’

SP R Rajaram handed over the keys of the house to Muthulakshmi. The police personnel distributed household articles, provisions and dresses and the DSP assured support to educate the children.