Police constable under suspension for assaulting lorry driver ends life in Erode, relatives protest

COIMBATORE: A 34-year-old constable, who was placed under suspension after he allegedly assaulted a lorry driver and demanded money in an inebriated condition, ended his life by suicide in Erode on Monday.

Police sources said P Sellakumar, attached to Ammapettai police station was suspended by SP Jawahar, after a video of him threatening a driver and demanding money was circulated in social media.

This incident happened a few days ago at Chinnapallam police check post during a vehicle check at night. Based on an inquiry report, SP issued an order placing him under suspension. Depressed by these developments, the cop ended his life by hanging in his house. The body was sent for a post-mortem at Government Erode Medical College in Perundurai.

Meanwhile, relatives and family members of the deceased blocked Bhavani-Mettur Road in protest demanding action against those responsible for his death.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed as a precaution to prevent any untoward incident.