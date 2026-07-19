Police constable held for 'harassing' woman under guise of interrogation in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A police constable has been suspended and arrested here for allegedly abusing his authority to sexually harass a young woman under the guise of an interrogation.
Police sources on Sunday (July 19) said that the incident unfolded on the evening of July 15, when the victim was talking with a male friend.
Vinoth Kumar, a constable attached to the Thudiyalur police station who was on patrol duty, spotted the duo.
Instead of passing by or ensuring their safety, the officer cornered the couple and aggressively questioned their presence there.
He then ordered the young woman to step aside for a separate inquiry.
Once isolated, the constable reportedly targeted her with obscene language and subjected her to sexual harassment.
Traumatised by the ordeal, the woman broke down and informed her friend, who immediately escalated the matter by lodging a formal complaint detailing the officer's predatory behaviour with senior police officials.
Taking swift action, top brass conducted a preliminary inquiry, resulting in Vinoth Kumar’s immediate suspension and subsequent arrest.