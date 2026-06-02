Police conduct searches to curb drug trafficking in Coimbatore

Simultaneously, inspections were carried out at several courier and parcel offices. Officers scrutinised records to identify suspicious consignments, with particular attention given to parcels repeatedly sent to the same address or those linked to locked or unoccupied premises.

The special drive, which commenced at around 4.30 am, continued for nearly three hours and concluded at 7.30 am. No narcotic substances were recovered during the operation.

Police officials said the inspections were part of ongoing efforts to prevent the transportation of drugs through public transport networks and parcel services. They added that similar surprise checks would continue at transport hubs and logistics facilities across the city as part of the sustained campaign against drug trafficking.