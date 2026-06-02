Police conduct searches to curb drug trafficking in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In a coordinated crackdown on narcotics trafficking, multiple teams of the Coimbatore City Police conducted simultaneous inspections at major bus terminals and parcel service offices across the city on Tuesday.
A 25-member police team, acting under the direction of Coimbatore City Police Commissioner N Kannan, carried out intensive checks at the Gandhipuram Central Bus Stand, Town Bus Stand, Central Bus Stand and Omni Bus Stand.
Police personnel screened passengers and inspected their luggage, while officers questioned individuals found loitering under suspicious circumstances. Sniffer dogs were deployed to search bus terminal premises, parked vehicles and parcel loading areas as part of the operation.
Simultaneously, inspections were carried out at several courier and parcel offices. Officers scrutinised records to identify suspicious consignments, with particular attention given to parcels repeatedly sent to the same address or those linked to locked or unoccupied premises.
The special drive, which commenced at around 4.30 am, continued for nearly three hours and concluded at 7.30 am. No narcotic substances were recovered during the operation.
Police officials said the inspections were part of ongoing efforts to prevent the transportation of drugs through public transport networks and parcel services. They added that similar surprise checks would continue at transport hubs and logistics facilities across the city as part of the sustained campaign against drug trafficking.