Police conduct 3-hr search at Palani rly station over bomb threat received by mail

MADURAI: The Palani Railway Station in Dindigul received a hoax bomb threat on Saturday, forcing a team of fifty personnel from police and bomb detection and disposal to conduct a thorough search of the premises. A bomb-sniffing dog was also pressed into action.

The personnel checked parcels, dust bins and other objects at the station and found that the threat was a hoax.

The police headquarters in Chennai had alerted the Dindigul police about the bomb threat, received by mail. The search at the railway station lasted almost three hours before finding that it was a hoax threat.