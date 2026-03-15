Police commandant in judicial custody for sexually harassing cop

The accused officer T Senthil Kumar, Commandant of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP) IV Battalion at Kovaipudur in Coimbatore, has been under suspension since last month.

According to police sources, the woman officer had initially submitted complaints to senior police officers in December 2025 and January 2026, alleging sexual harassment by the 54-year-old commandant. The complaint was subsequently referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (Vishaka Committee), which initiated an inquiry into the allegations.