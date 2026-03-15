Police commandant in judicial custody for sexually harassing cop

COIMBATORE: A senior police officer under suspension was arrested by the Coimbatore City Police on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody on charges of alleged sexual harassment of a woman police officer.
The accused officer T Senthil Kumar, Commandant of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP) IV Battalion at Kovaipudur in Coimbatore, has been under suspension since last month.
According to police sources, the woman officer had initially submitted complaints to senior police officers in December 2025 and January 2026, alleging sexual harassment by the 54-year-old commandant. The complaint was subsequently referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (Vishaka Committee), which initiated an inquiry into the allegations.
Following an investigation led by a woman officer of the rank of deputy Inspector General of Police, the committee suggested disciplinary action against Senthil Kumar. On February 12, additional chief secretary to the government Dheeraj Kumar issued an order under the sub-rule (e) of Rule 17 of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1955, placing the officer under suspension with immediate effect.
After learning about the action taken against the accused, the woman officer further filed a formal complaint with the Coimbatore South All Women Police Station on March 12. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was launched.
Police officers said that questioning of the suspended commandant and the preliminary inquiry indicated that the allegations were true. Subsequently, Senthil Kumar was arrested on Saturday.
He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. He is currently lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.
Meanwhile, the police have constituted two special teams to conduct a detailed investigation into the case.