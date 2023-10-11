Police cell tracker app retrieves stolen, lost mobile phones in Vellore district

VELLORE: Recently introduced police cell tracker app has resulted in stolen and lost mobile phones being retrieved and handed over to their owners, Vellore Range DIG MS Muthusamy said on Tuesday.

Participating in a function to hand over such retrieved phones, he said of the 821 complaints received in this connection, 162 mobiles were recovered and handed over to the owners in July, while in the present function 210 mobiles valued at more than Rs 40 lakh were recovered and handed over.

While there was a reduction in murder, robbery and theft cases, accident cases in Vellore Range had increased by 4 per cent he said and added that police would be posted in 106 identified areas to help reduce accidents.

Referring to Pocso cases he said police officials not treating such cases with the respect and importance it deserved would be shifted to the compulsory wait list.

Referring to efforts to curb drunken driving he said daily nearly 20 such cases were registered in Vellore range. Those present included Vellore SP N Manivannan and additional SPs Gouthaman, Koteeswaran and Baskaran.