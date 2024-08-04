Police boost security of slain TN BSP chief Armstrong’s family after bomb, kidnap threats

CHENNAI: Armed police personnel have been assigned to escort the wife and daughter of slain state Bahujan Samaj Party chief K Armstrong. The security measure comes in response to a letter that threatened Armstrong’s daughter with kidnap and warned of a bomb attack on the family, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Following the threats, the police have intensified security at Armstrong's Ayanavaram apartment to ensure the safety of his family members residing there. A police escort has also been provided to his wife and daughter.

Additionally, Sembiyam police have arrested a suspect linked to these threats and are presently conducting an investigation.

On July 5, the 53-year-old Dalit leader and advocate K Armstrong was hacked to death by a six-member gang outside his under-construction house in Perambur. Eight persons including the brother of Arcot V Suresh were arrested within three hours of the murder. It was subsequently followed by more arrests. Later, on July 14? one of the suspects, Thiruvengadam, was shot dead in a police 'encounter' as he had allegedly tried to flee when brought by the cops to a hideout along the Madhavaram lakeside to recover the weapons used in Armstrong's murder.